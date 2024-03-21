Azerbaijan, Pakistan explore post-conflict regional situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Pakistani colleague Ishaq Dar explored the post-conflict regional situation, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan wrote on its page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The discussions took place during the officials' meeting on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

"The parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the countries in the fields of economics, transport, and communications. At the same time, preparatory work in connection with COP29 was discussed," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Bayramov departed on a working visit to Belgium on March 20.



During his visit, he is slated to attend and speak at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels today.



The inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels will highlight nuclear energy's critical role in addressing global concerns such as lowering fossil fuel dependency, enhancing energy security, and promoting economic growth.

