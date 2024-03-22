Azerbaijan condemns assault at Crocus City in Moscow - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Azerbaijan strongly condemns the terrible assault at the Crocus City in Moscow, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims, as well as to the people & government of the Russian Federation. We wish a swift recovery to all those injured," reads the statement.

The ministry said that Azerbaijan as a country suffering from terrorism condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

The incident unfolded when an unidentified individual began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that a person dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from a machine gun inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 40 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.