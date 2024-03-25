Russia's Solovyov misleading campaign against Azerbaijan - press council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The terrorist act perpetrated in the performance venue "Crocus City Hall" resulting in the murder of a substantial number of innocent people, actualizes a sensitive approach to information published in connection with the tragedy, and sadly, in Russia, this sensitivity is not taken seriously by everyone, and TV personality and journalist Vladimir Soloviev is one of them, and possibly the first, the statement of the Press Council of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"This person's argument, which aims to identify an Azerbaijani trace in the well-known terrorist event, goes beyond the customary biased rhetoric against our country. Solovyov's hints constitute an information provocation against Azerbaijan. He fails to recognize that a terrorist cannot be affiliated with any national or religious group. Furthermore, the perpetrators of the tragedy have been discovered; therefore, Solovyov does not need to deploy his conspiracy theories.

Solovyov's attribution of ethnic origin to the provocation in Crocus City Hall is an attempt to target Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan as a whole, to incite ethnic conflict in Russia, and to instill hatred for our compatriots. It is known what "orders" this guy follows. The facts of his "cooperation" with Russian journalists of Armenian descent, Margarita Simonyan, and media magnate Aram Gabrielyanov are well known to the Russian and Azerbaijani publics. In 2016, this "trio" sought to link our country to the terrorist organization ISIS. Solovyov's allusions to the Crocus City Hall incident are a continuation of the same incomplete story. His primary goal appears to be undermining the current high level of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

There is no doubt that Soloviev's attempt to find an Azerbaijani trace in the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall stems from his pro-Armenian prejudices. This is a clear manipulation of media principles, freedom of speech, and expression. The journalist's approach to events and processes, as well as how he evaluates them, should make the Russian public, including the media community, think seriously. Solovyov is busy misleading the public. His position is to sacrifice real facts and realities for the sake of corporate interests. This is an extremely heavy damage that a man of his profession does not only to another country but, most importantly, to the country of which he is a citizen.

The Press Council of Azerbaijan strongly condemns Solovyov's position on the terrible terrorist act committed in the Crocus City Hall concert hall and the information provocation aimed at linking Azerbaijan with this event. The Council appeals to the Russian media as well as the public of the country not to remain indifferent to the actions and behavior of the journalist, who has no sense of responsibility to his motherland and people, turning his profession into an instrument of bias. The Press Council expects that the necessary public condemnation will be formed against Solovyov and a decent legal assessment will be given to the actions of this person," the statement reads.

