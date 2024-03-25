West seeks new division of influence in South Caucasus - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Foreign powers, who occasionally create hotbeds of strife in various regions of the world, sparking horrific wars, are at work once more, MP of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Vugar Iskenderov told Trend.

''Their next target is the South Caucasus. Analysis of recent processes provides grounds to infer such a judgment,'' he added.

The MP stated that foreign powers, which have created hotbeds of conflict in many regions of the world, are now preparing to replicate the same bloody situation in the South Caucasus.

"Unfortunately, Armenia is once again their instrument. Thus, the Armenian parliament recently approved an agreement on the status of the EU mission stationed near the Azerbaijani border.

Let me remind you that the formation and operations of this mission have not been met with universal favor. Even though it was founded in January 2023, the number of participants climbed from 138 to 209 by December of that year. This sparked genuine concerns and questions. And the fact that most former military personnel from specific European countries are there reveals that the goal of this mission, as declared, is not a goodwill or peacekeeping mission," he said.

The MP emphasized that another issue of concern is that the Armenian parliament ratified the agreement just now.

"Undoubtedly, it is also related to the security meeting of the EU, the US, and Armenia, which will be held on April 5. This format is directed against Azerbaijan as well as the fragile stability in the South Caucasus. The West is implementing a new division of influence in the South Caucasus and is making plans to destroy the existing geopolitical configuration. This promises serious upheavals, new wars, and conflicts for the entire region," he noted.

According to Iskenderov, the European Union's mission in Armenia was supposed to be short-term.

"However, the long-term status was later confirmed, and militarization began. That is, the West thus began military intervention in the region. At present, the US plans to join this process and send its servicemen to Armenia as part of the mission, which means that the West has created its own military base in Armenia. All these processes are taking place near the borders of Azerbaijan and are naturally directed against it. But I believe that this step, i.e., dragging the region into the conflict, does not promise any success either to the West or Armenia, which plays the role of a tool in their nefarious game," the MP added.

