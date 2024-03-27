Looming Brussels conference fuels regional tension - Azerbaijani political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The April 5 meeting in Brussels is dragging the whole region to a new level of tension, political scientist Ilyas Huseynov told Trend.

"Armenia has long been a weapon for the West's geopolitical goals in the area, and it has actively participated in this process. Notably, the European Union's civilian mission was planned to be temporary, lasting only two months, but it has since grown. More than 200 people are currently working, including former intelligence and military officials. This expansion suggests a gradual shift to the mission's paramilitarization," he noted.

Huseynov indicated that during the April 5 meeting in Brussels among the head of the European Union Commission, the US Secretary of State, and the Armenian Prime Minister, discussions will cover the militarization of the mission and the proposed support plan for Armenia, particularly focusing on defense and security guarantees.

"There is even a possibility of signing a pact. All these meetings, contacts, and activities aimed at arming Armenia have acquired the character of taking the region to a new level of escalation and tension.

Armenia is solely utilized as a useful tool in this context. At the same time, they intend to transform an integrated region with numerous prospects for collaboration into a powder keg. The West's transfer of weapons to Armenia under the guise of security, as well as the arrival of various instructors and persons to improve the Armenian Armed Forces in Yerevan, endangers regional security, and Azerbaijan strongly condemns both these meetings and the destructive activities of the European Union mission in Armenia," he added.

