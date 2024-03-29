West never acts impartially in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace issue - Turkish expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The West cannot be expected to be impartial and fair in the issue of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Dean of the Faculty of Turkic World Economics at UNEC and professor of Uludag University, Mehmet Yuce, told Trend.

He noted that Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh War and the liberation of its lands led to the formation of a new reality in the region. Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly strong player in the region. At the same time, the EU and the US want to use Armenia to create new problems in the region.

"Therefore, the West cannot be expected to be impartial and fair in the issue of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It acts from the position of the Armenian side in this issue. The EU-Armenia-US meeting in Brussels on April 5 should also be viewed in this context," Yuce said.

He emphasized that the West's goal is not to ensure peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"On the contrary, it is to strengthen its influence in the region by strengthening the confrontation between the two countries," Yuce said.

As for Iran's silence, calling the intervention of outside states in the region a "red line" for itself, he said that Iran, following its traditional policy, far from reality and truth, at every step demonstrates its position against Azerbaijan's strengthening in the region.

"Iran's 'red lines' pertain to Azerbaijan and Türkiye. All its lines regarding Armenia are 'green'," Yuce added.

