Chinese Phoenix TV channel devotes special program to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. A special program dedicated to Azerbaijan was shown on the Chinese Phoenix TV channel, Trend reports.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, who was a guest of the program, answered the host's questions related to the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, the importance of the East-West transport corridor, strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, the COP29 conference to be hosted by Baku, as well as questions on other topics.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity and sovereignty under Article 51 of the UN Charter. According to him, nowadays, Armenia and Azerbaijan are closer to peace than ever before. The last six months have been one of the calmest periods on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the history of the two countries.

Additionally, it was emphasized that the negotiations held for 30 years under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France and the US, have been practically fruitless. Hikmet Hajiyev said that today peace is closer than ever, and de facto peace prevails in the region. He noted that Azerbaijan's goal is to turn the Caucasus region into a zone of peace and cooperation and that although Azerbaijan was subjected to military occupation, Azerbaijan was the one who initiated the peace agreement and prepared its text.

Answering a question about the "One Belt, One Road" project, the Assistant to the President said Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support the "One Belt, One Road" initiative put forward by President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. It was noted that the East-West transport corridor, which is the shortest route for cargo transportation between Asia and Europe, is competitive as well as safe and reliable.

European companies and trade institutions can use this route to access markets in China and Central Asia.

Information was also presented about COP29, which will be held this year in Azerbaijan. It was noted that the main topic of the Baku conference will be climate finance.

It was brought to attention that Azerbaijan is a guarantor of Europe's energy security, exporting oil and natural gas to many European countries. It was mentioned that there is close cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the energy sector, and the green transition has become a priority area for Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the relations between the two countries, Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized: "China and Azerbaijan are traditional friends. There are strong partnerships between our countries. Since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has always felt China's support and partnership attitude. There is a close friendship between our presidents. During President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China in 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping labeled our head of state as a good friend. Based on these parameters, we are developing relations between Azerbaijan and China. China and Azerbaijan are excellent friends at the political level. We support each other's territorial integrity. Azerbaijan is always guided by the principle of 'One China'. Azerbaijan and China support the fundamental principles of international law."

Also, it was stressed that the countries interact within the framework of international organizations. It was noted that Azerbaijan will hold COP29 this year and that there are opportunities for cooperation with China in this context. It was mentioned that another important direction of cooperation between the two countries is the economic sphere and that trade ties between Azerbaijan and China are constantly expanding.

In conclusion, Hikmet Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is a developing country, pointing out that there is great potential for strengthening bilateral ties within the framework of the Middle Corridor project.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel