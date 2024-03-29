Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan introduces cultural property protection measures during armed conflict

Politics Materials 29 March 2024
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The protocol for relocating cultural artifacts to secure locations during an armed conflict has been established, Trend reports.

The matter was addressed in a proposed amendment to the law "On approval of the Charter of the Internal Service of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan," which was presented for discussion at today's session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption.

The proposed draft law includes provisions for allowing the use of vehicles marked with a distinct emblem for transporting cultural artifacts to safe locations during armed conflicts. It also expands the legal basis for refusing extradition and mandates granting special protection or enhanced protection status to objects of national cultural and natural heritage belonging to the Azerbaijani people.

