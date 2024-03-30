Artillery installations used to belong to Armenian armed forces found - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Activities are being taken to find and evacuate the military equipment, weapons and ammunition which used to belong to the Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region after the anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Army, the country's Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, during the review of the territories of Vang settlement of the Kalbajar district and Vangli settlement of the Aghdara district, eight KS-19 anti-aircraft guns were found in abandoned firing positions which used to belong to the Armenian armed forces.

"Military equipment was transported to the collection point in compliance with safety regulations," the ministry added.

To note, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories, the formations of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were dissolved and withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan.

