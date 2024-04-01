Azerbaijan counts Armenia's cameras disabled during anti-terror measures (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. During the early round of local anti-terror measures in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, over 200 optical-electronic and surveillance cameras that used to belong to Armenia were disabled, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the source, the Armenian armed forces' tracking and surveillance systems, which had been detected in advance in trenches, firing positions, strongholds, and permanent dislocations, were eliminated as legitimate military targets during the Azerbaijan Army's initial anti-terror measures in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.



The insider also noted that over 200 improvised optoelectronic and surveillance cameras used by the Armenian armed forces were installed at altitudes of 10-15 and 20-30 meters along the contact line for up to 480 kilometers to monitor the movement of Azerbaijan Army units and civilians and carry out various provocative activities against them.

"Optoelectronic and surveillance cameras of the Armenian armed forces, identified by the intelligence means in the Karabakh economic region, have been incapacitated by the use of high-precision weapons that are in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army," the source added.

To note, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories, and Armenian armed forces based in the Republic of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region were disbanded and removed from Azerbaijani territory.

