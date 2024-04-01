Armenia continues to deploy its troops along conditional border with Azerbaijan - MoD (VIDEO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Armenia continues to deploy its troops along the conditional border with Azerbaijan and construct offensive bases, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The concentration of troops by Armenia along the conditional border and the establishment of offensive strongholds, the setup of long-term firing points in various directions, and the construction of fortifications were detected through special technical means, available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army Units, and under visual observation.

"Artillery systems, other assault weapons and heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces are being deployed in newly built reinforced concrete fortifications.

We once again declare that the Azerbaijan Army will resolutely suppress any possible provocation of Armenia, and the Armenian military-political leadership and its protectors will bear whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation," the statement reads.

