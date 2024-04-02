Azerbaijani Combined Arms Army drills in harsh cold abode combat ops (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. A tactical-special exercise on "Conducting combat operations in severe cold" was conducted in accordance with the combat training plan of the Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan for 2024, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Defense.

Special forces participated in a tactical-special exercise designed to strengthen military personnel's talents and survival skills while performing combat missions in extreme freezing temperatures.

"During tactical operations, the special forces explained the responsibilities on the map and completed the mission of assaulting positions by entering the rear of an imaginary adversary at night.



During the drill, military forces practiced climbing steep cliffs and rappelling from the mountain, as well as removing the injured from the rocks in harsh conditions.



Special forces units completed the duties of unexpectedly encountering the enemy in a snowy and wooded area with challenging terrain in the enemy's depths, as well as distance from the enemy. During the tactical-special exercise, activities for seeking, delivering first aid, and evacuating avalanche victims and missing people in snowy terrain were practiced.

All the targets set during the exercise aimed at enhancing military personnel's skills in skiing in snowy and icy conditions, as well as shooting in motion and immobile states, were met," the ministry concluded.

