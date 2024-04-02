Iftar party hosted in Moscow on initiative of Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. On the initiative of the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the Day of Azerbaijan and an iftar party were organized in Moscow, Trend reports.

The event, dedicated to the “Year of Family”, took place in the Ramadan Tent launched by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow on the Poklonnaya Gora.

The event brought together more than 1500 people, including representatives of public organizations, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and believers from different nationalities.

A letter of gratitude from Ildar Alyautdinov, the imam of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, was addressed to Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for her high appreciation of religious values.

Anas Hazrat Mammadov, the director of the Muslim school in Moscow, congratulated the participants on the holy month of Ramadan and thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for organizing the event.

A video highlighting Azerbaijan`s history and traditions was screened during the gathering.

The “Ramadan Tent” project, a yearly social and charity initiative, has been operational since 2006 during Ramadan.

On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the Representative Office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Russia annually participates in this charity project.

