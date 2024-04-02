Azerbaijani FM holds talks with SecGen of Muslim Council of Elders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed issues of cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders, preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as threats to the Islamic religion at the international level, and issues of religious solidarity.

The Minister noted Azerbaijan's great contribution to promoting unity and solidarity in the Islamic world and stressed the importance of developing support and cooperation at the multilateral level, including within regional and international organizations.

Referring to the projects implemented by Azerbaijan to promote intercultural dialog, including combating dangerous trends such as Islamophobia, Jeyhun Bayramov said the anti-Islamic policy in some Western countries is a cause for serious concern.

Secretary General Mohammed Abdelsalam emphasized Azerbaijan's contribution to cooperation in the Islamic world, as well as the country's post-conflict position in the region and the fact that Azerbaijan is a party to the peace initiative.

Additionally, it was noted that it is important to continue promoting joint initiatives by religious leaders to combat climate change this year as well, within the framework of COP29.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

