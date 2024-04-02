S. Caucasus talks not scheduled for NATO meeting agenda, says US Rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Discussions on the South Caucasus are not included in the agenda of the upcoming NATO ministerial, Julianne Smith, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, said during an online press briefing, Trend reports.

“In terms of whether or not it’ll come up on the margins of the ministerial, I don’t see that as a formal part of the agenda, but we’ll have to see if it comes up on the margins of our discussions over the next two days,” she said.

Smith pointed out that there are a whole array of topics that NATO discusses with its partners around the globe.

“For our friends in the Caucasus, it’s clear that they find real value in their partnership with the Alliance, and there’s no question in my mind that NATO Allies find value in those partnerships as well,” she added.

Allied Foreign Affairs Ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 3-4 April 2024, 75 years after NATO was founded.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.