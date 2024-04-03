Armenia's ruling party loses its authority after Second Karabakh War - Armenian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Armenia's ruling party has lost its authority after the Second Karabakh War, said Hovik Aghazaryan, a parliament member from the ruling Civil Contract Faction party of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Trend reports.

"We were kneeling, but people came up to us from behind and said, stand up; you are on the right path. We can be considered dead and resurrected," the MP said.

The Armenian Member of Parliament emphasized that war is not the correct course of action.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently stated at a meeting with inhabitants of the Tavush region that if Armenia refuses to negotiate delimitation and demarcation problems with Azerbaijan, war may break out soon.

"You may leave this hall now and say that there will be no delineation or demarcation. However, by the end of the week, this would almost certainly result in war. And I'm well aware of the implications of this war. Later, when we gather at the Republic Square, you may pretend that we are just ordinary villagers; we were oblivious while claiming that the government was told about everything," Pashinyan said.

In addition, Pashinyan noted that the process of delimitation and demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia has entered a de facto phase.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel