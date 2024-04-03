April battles mark start of Azerbaijan's Great Victory - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The April battles have marked the start of Azerbaijan's Great Victory, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

The expert highlighted that in early April 2016, amid intense artillery fire from the Armenian Armed Forces on Azerbaijani forward positions and settlements, the Azerbaijani Army thwarted provocations through a counter-offensive operation.

"The heights surrounding Talish village in the Tartar district, Lalatapa, and Jojug Marjanli heights in the Jabrayil district, along with several positions near Gulistan village in Goranboy district and Madagiz village in Tartar district, were liberated. Through strikes on enemy firing points and artillery installations, coupled with intelligence operations, the Azerbaijani army made significant advances. Ultimately, the Azerbaijani flag was raised atop Lalatapa height," Garayev said.

The political analyst stressed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's assertion that "Karabakh has always been and will be an integral part of Azerbaijan" carries significant weight.

"The events of April, which symbolized the unity and resilience of the Azerbaijani people, underscored their unwavering faith in victory and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's determination and commitment to swiftly restore justice, ultimately leading to the reinstatement of historical truths.

During the Second Karabakh War, the Azerbaijani army decisively defeated the enemy, liberating our lands from invaders and restoring our territorial integrity. This victory heralded the restoration of historical justice, returning the liberated lands to their rightful owners.

Following targeted anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh last year, Armenian illegal armed groups within Azerbaijan swiftly surrendered, raising the white flag within 24 hours. Azerbaijan successfully reinstated its territorial sovereignty, marking a new chapter in our nation's history," Garayev added.

Azer Garayev also highlighted that the April battles marked the inception of Azerbaijan's Great Victory, showcasing the prowess of the Azerbaijani army. The soldiers, characterized by professionalism, patriotism, and heroism, demonstrated their strength while equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and equipment.

