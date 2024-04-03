Azerbaijani deputy PM hails outgoing Chinese ambassador's input in bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev has met China's Ambassador Guo Min in Baku due to the end of her diplomatic activity in the country, hailing her contribution to bilateral relations, a source in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting welcomed the development dynamics of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations.

“The existence of great prospects for further expansion of cooperation in mutual investments in political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy, agricultural, humanitarian, and other spheres was emphasized.

Mustafayev thanked Min for her contribution to the development of bilateral relations and wished her success in her future diplomatic activities," the source added.

To note, Guo Min has been ambassador to Azerbaijan since 2019.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel