Congolese President visits Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. The Congolese President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

