Accusations voiced in West about Azerbaijan intending to attack Armenia completely baseless - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Accusations voiced in the West about Azerbaijan intending to attack Armenia are completely baseless, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a phone talk to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that the French Minister of Foreign Affairs told lies during a press conference held with Antony Blinken in Paris on April 2 by accusing Azerbaijan of not recognizing Armenia's territorial integrity and posing a threat to Armenia.

The head of state highlighted Azerbaijan's adherence to the statement adopted during the Prague meeting in 2022 and the Almaty Declaration.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, the non-transparent preparation, lack of inclusivity, and failure to postpone the trilateral meeting scheduled for April 5 between the United States, the European Union, and Armenia, despite Azerbaijan's justified concerns, will lead to escalation of tension and creation of new dividing lines rather than peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.