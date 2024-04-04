Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for President of Congo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Congolese President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Congolese President.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The state anthems of the Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the Congolese President, while the delegation of the Republic of the Congo was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.