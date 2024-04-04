Significance of global environmental issues grows even greater - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The relevance of global environmental problems has increased even more in modern times, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remark at the five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states held in Baku.

He stressed that countries have mobilized their efforts in this direction.

“The Caspian Sea is a shared value among our governments; it has traditionally aided in the development of our peoples. It is our moral duty to preserve and transmit nature and biodiversity to future generations.

I am convinced that the discussions today will be valuable in terms of environmental protection in our region, notably increasing measures to combat crime, and will contribute to promoting further collaboration in this area,” added the official.

The five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states is dedicated to environmental threats in the Caspian Sea and the strategy of the prosecutor's offices of the Caspian countries in the field of protection of the marine environment.

The event is also attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva, senior officials of the Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries, and some other high-ranking officials.

