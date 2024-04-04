Armenia commits ecological crimes in Azerbaijani liberated areas - prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Armenia has committed environmental crimes in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, said Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the five-sided meeting of representatives of the Caspian littoral states' Prosecutor General's Offices in Baku. The meeting focuses on "Environmental Violations in the Caspian Sea: Prosecutor's Office Strategies for Protection of the Marine Environment."

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General mentioned that the General Prosecutor's Office has set up an investigation group to look into these crimes.

"The international community will receive updates on the legal repercussions of these crimes, and appropriate legal actions will be pursued in accordance with both national and international laws," Aliyev emphasized.

Moreover, he stated that concerning environmental crimes, requests for mutual legal assistance have been forwarded to law enforcement agencies in other nations.

"We maintain intensive relations with them. After the results are compiled, the investigation materials will be used in international courts," the Prosecutor General added.

Baku hosts a five-sided meeting of representatives of the Caspian littoral states’ Prosecutor General’s Offices.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, along with Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva and senior officials from the Prosecutor General’s Offices of Azerbaijan and other Caspian littoral states, are present at the meeting.

