Kazakhstan's Aktau hosts "Бірлестік (Unity) - 2024" command-staff exercise’s conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. According to the joint plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, “Бірлестік (Unity) - 2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise’s planning conference was held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The conference, also attended by the Azerbaijani delegation, discussed issues related to the preparation for the exercise and the tasks to be fulfilled.

To note, activities on “Fulfillment of combat training tasks on identifying the armed conflicts’ location” will be carried out within the exercise to be held in July 2024, at the Oymasha training ground of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as at Cape Tokmak in the Caspian Sea aquatorium.

