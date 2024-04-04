Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

We can take advantage of Azerbaijan's rich experience in renewable energy field - Denis Sassou Nguesso

Politics Materials 4 April 2024 13:49 (UTC +04:00)
We can take advantage of Azerbaijan's rich experience in renewable energy field - Denis Sassou Nguesso

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. “We have abundant water sources and the Sun that shines all year round. We can use this potential and your great experience in this field for the development of our agriculture,” said President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso during an expanded meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We have great potential in the field of renewable energy, we have the Sun all year round, and we can take advantage of Azerbaijan's rich experience in this field,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more