French ambassador avows his country's breach of international conventions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. France is the first NATO member state to break the taboo by supplying equipment to Armenia, a CSTO member state, French Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said in an interview with Armenia's Public TV, Trend reports.

"Cooperation also extends to the retraining of Armenian servicemen and military advisors by the Armenian Defense Ministry, both in Armenia and in France," he stressed.

France undermines efforts for stability and peace by enabling Armenia's vast armament and thereby encouraging militarism in the area. The flaws in this country's stance toward Azerbaijan were clear during its co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and throughout the Second Karabakh War.

France must recognize that portraying Armenia, an occupying state, as a "peacemaker" and backing it will bring no dividends.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel