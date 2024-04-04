We are living through historic moments in relations between Azerbaijan, Congo - Denis Sassou Nguesso

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. We are living through historic moments in relations between Azerbaijan and the Congo, President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Noting that this visit provides the opportunity to open the wonderful page of cooperation between the Congo and Azerbaijan in all fields, Denis Sassou Nguesso said that he welcomed the President's leadership during the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. “We also welcome the role that Azerbaijan will soon play in another challenging area, climate change, as Azerbaijan will host COP29,” the Congolese President added.