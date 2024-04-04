Azerbaijan changes list of officials entitled to receive service passports - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending the "List of officials entitled to receive a service passport", Trend reports.

According to the decree, in paragraph 4.5 of the “List of officials entitled to receive an official passport” the words “adviser (assistant) to the chief, heads of the main directorate, directorate (department, division) and their deputies” are replaced with the words “chief of staff and his deputy , heads of the main directorate, directorate (department, division) and their deputies in the Service’s apparatus, adviser and assistant to the head of the Service”.