Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to set inter-parliamentary working group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. A working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will be established, Trend reports.

The issue was addressed in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan's draft decision titled "On election of heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of Milli Majlis," which was tabled for consideration during the current session of the Parliament.

Javanshir Feyziyev, a member of Parliament, is suggested to lead the working group.

The document was put to a vote and passed after some discussion.

