Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army holds command-staff exercise (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army has conducted the next command-staff exercise, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The first stage of the command-staff exercise commenced with bringing the units to different levels of combat readiness.

"For manning troops with mobilization reserves, reception points for personnel and equipment were deployed, and practical recruitment of reverse personnel with specific specialties was carried out. After carrying out the appropriate registration at the points, the personnel underwent a medical examination and were provided with weapons and other necessary types of supplies.

In the opened field and stationary battle control points, operations planning was started based on the tasks received from the top command, and activities in accordance with the military decision-making process were carried out for optimal decision-making.

The tank, artillery, air defense, and special units involved in the command-staff exercise successfully coped with the set tasks and created favorable conditions for the accomplishment of the assigned tasks.

During the exercise, the special forces carried out various reconnaissance tasks in the imaginary enemy’s depths in difficult mountainous and rocky terrain, including assaults on important facilities of the imaginary enemy.

The second stage of the exercise was held by executing on computers in the Simulation Center to observe the possibility of implementing the decisions made by the headquarters in the area, the ability of the commanders to manage their subordinate units on the battlefield, the effective use of fire-support means, and the organization of comprehensive support at all stages of the battle.

According to the results of the exercise, in which all the assigned goals were achieved as a result of joint activities of formations of various types of troops, the level of training of headquarters in planning operations was noted," added the ministry.

