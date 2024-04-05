Detention term of French citizen accused of spying in Azerbaijan extended (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The petition of the head investigation department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan to extend the detention of French citizen Martin Ryan, accused of espionage in Baku, has been considered, Trend reports.

The petition was satisfied at the trial in Sabail District Court, and the detention term of the French citizen was extended for another 4 months.

To note, Martin Ryan was detained in Baku by officers of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on December 4 last year.

As a result of the criminal investigation, two employees of the French Embassy were declared persona non grata in Azerbaijan for activities inconsistent with their diplomatic status and contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The case uncovered a wide spy network of French intelligence, including individuals embedded in prestigious international organizations.

In an interview with the AFP news agency, Martin Rian's father Richard Ryan, commenting on the case of the growing scandal against the French intelligence services, blamed French intelligence for the incident.

