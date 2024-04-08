Goal of US-EU-Armenia meeting to draw region into geopolitical conflict - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The meeting in Brussels in the US-EU-Armenia format is in no way aimed at promoting the peace process in the South Caucasus; its goal is to draw the region into a geopolitical conflict, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He noted that this interference of external forces in the affairs of the region will not yield positive results.

"In particular, it should be emphasized that messages of support to Armenia, which is prone to revanchist tendencies, can further encourage it. We have seen this before; such a result was given by France's arming of Armenia," Garayev said.

He added that before the meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Blinken called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and tried to explain their position. "Of course, this is primarily an indicator of President Ilham Aliyev's authority at the international level. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, once again voiced Azerbaijan's resolute position, bringing to the attention of the parties that this meeting will not make a positive contribution to peace in the region," the political analyst said.

Garayev also emphasized that Russia and Türkiye also expressed their positions in connection with the US-EU-Armenia meeting.

"So, not only Azerbaijan but also the countries of the region recognize that this meeting poses a threat to peace and stability in the region. The only country in the region that remained silent was Iran. However, until now, it was Iran that most often spoke about the "red line" in the issue of introducing outside forces into the region. Iran's silence at this stage was completely incomprehensible, and on the other hand, information about military aid deliveries from Iran to Armenia is now circulating on social media. It seems that Iran is not only silent but also continues to support Armenia," he stressed.

According to the political scientist, the position that the West occupies today towards Azerbaijan, as well as the region, is criticized and ambiguously perceived in the West itself. "One of the main issues here is the massive arming of Armenia. So far, we have seen France arm Armenia. Now it is clear that Armenia's army is being reorganized and equipped with weapons. In this regard, the EU will allocate 270 million euros and the US will allocate $65 million, which will also be allocated over 4 years. These funds will be used to strengthen the defense line on the border with Azerbaijan, build defensive fortifications, and develop military infrastructure. Armenia's armament is a threat to Azerbaijan's security," Garayev added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel