Turkish President approves customs agreement between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved an agreement between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia “On the preliminary exchange of data to facilitate customs transit operations within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project,” Trend reports.

An agreement between the governments of the three countries was signed on August 18, 2022 in Baku.

The agreement is aimed at simplifying customs procedures for goods transported in transit on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which passes through the territory of all three states.