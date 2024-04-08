Armenian intelligentsia must convey to their politicians why peace is important - Azerbaijani people's artist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next issue of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The program's guest was the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Fakhraddin Manafov, born in Khankendi city.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization, Manafov noted that the Armenian intelligentsia should explain to their politicians why peace is needed in the South Caucasus.

“The Armenian intelligentsia must explain to politicians that peace is needed in order to create and build. They should not wait for aggression from Azerbaijan. We have no aggression. They should plant a tree, give birth, and raise a child instead of burning trees and houses and killing children,” the people’s artist emphasized.