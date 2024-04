BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani ministry.

"As part of the visit, bilateral meetings are scheduled between Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubayev, along with other senior officials," the ministry said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel