Armenian Parliament prevents certain officials from attending closed session on delimitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The former Armenian Defense Minister, head of the opposition Hayastan parliamentary faction, Seyran Ohanyan, and nine other members of the Armenian parliament have not been admitted to today's closed session on the delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan, attended by the Armenian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Trend reports.

According to Armenian media, besides Ohanyan, Levon Kocharyan, son of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, along with 6 other MPs from the Hayastan faction, were denied access to the closed session, as well as one parliamentarian from the ruling faction.

Ahead of the sitting, Speaker Alen Simonyan said that some parliamentarians do not have authorization to access confidential information.

Moreover, mobile phones were taken away from all the participants before the sitting.

As reported, on March 7, the seventh session of the State Commissions on Delimitation of the State Border between the countries was held along the provisional border, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The parties shared perspectives on delimitation matters and advanced in agreeing on draft regulations for the joint operations of the State Commissions on Delimitation of the State Border between the countries. Additionally, they discussed drafts of pertinent guidelines regarding the procedure for delimitation work.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel