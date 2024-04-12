Azerbaijani, Belarusian FMs discuss strategic partnership (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterpart from Belarus Sergei Aleinik have discussed strategic partnership between the countries, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The discussions were held during Bayramov's working visit to Belarus.

The meeting welcomed the level of strategic partnership relations between the two countries, mentioned the importance of developing cooperation in potential areas, and discussed mutual visits.

Specifically, the significance of expanding cooperation in education, science, culture, and sports was emphasized.

The parties also pointed out the necessity of strengthening collaboration between the two countries within international organizations.

Additionally, perspectives on developing cooperation in other economic sectors, such as agriculture, transportation, engineering, and tourism, were discussed.

Ministers noted the substantial potential for expanding economic relations, citing important decisions made during the 13th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held on May 15, 2023.

Furthermore, the Belarusian side was briefed on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and opportunities for cooperation within this event were assessed.

The ministers discussed issues related to the restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the possible contribution of Belarus to this process.

Bayramov also provided detailed information to his colleague about the existing mine threat in the region.

The meeting also hosted an exchange of opinions on other mutual interests.

12:56

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from Belarus Sergei Aleinik during his working visit to the country, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

The ministers discussed the broad range of issues standing on the bilateral agenda and looked at areas to advance the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

To note, on the day before, Bayramov left on a working visit to Belarus.

As part of the visit, he is to attend and speak at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting on April 12 in Minsk. In addition, the minister will participate in various bilateral meetings.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel