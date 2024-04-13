Azerbaijani FM meets with candidate for UNESCO director-general post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Egyptian candidate for UNESCO director-general post Khaled el Enany, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The discussion included an exchange of views on current topics on the Azerbaijan-UNESCO collaboration agenda, the country's position and initiatives, as well as regional issues.



The minister stated that during Azerbaijan's membership in UNESCO, the country made significant contributions to the organization's activities, such as the development and promotion of intercultural dialogue.



He stressed the relevance of the Baku Process, the country's educational and humanitarian activities, and gave Azerbaijani ideas on problems that the Egyptian candidate will consider relevant to include in his electoral program.

Bayramov also provided detailed information about the history of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the destruction of cultural heritage sites in Azerbaijan by Armenia, and the situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

Besides, the minister emphasized that despite the fact that for more than 20 years calls have been addressed to UNESCO to organize a mission to Azerbaijani territories and register the destruction caused by Armenia, the Armenian side in every possible way prevented this, and this fact was noted in the UNESCO report for 2005.

The minister wished the candidate for the post of Director General of UNESCO success in the election campaign.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

To note, the election for the director-general post is due to be held in the last quarter of 2025 at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris.

