Preparations underway to resume activities of Azerbaijani Embassy - Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Preparations are underway to resume the activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said during the press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, preliminary positive steps have been taken to resume Azerbaijan's diplomatic activities in Tehran, and positive negotiations have been held at the level of foreign ministers.

The official noted that recently, a diplomatic delegation from Azerbaijan arrived in Tehran to conduct preliminary preparations.

“Iran and Azerbaijan have a unanimous opinion that political cooperation between the two countries should develop along with the economy and other areas,” he emphasized.

To note, an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran Police said there were two children in the car with the gunman; the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving his hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill the head of the security service and wound two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack, and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.

