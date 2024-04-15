Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan set to sign over ten bilateral documents - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are set to sign over ten bilateral agreements and treaties during the upcoming state visit of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev told Kyrgyz media, Trend reports.

"About 20 different legal documents between the two countries are currently being finalized. Osmonaliev stated, "Following the state visit, at least a dozen documents will be signed. I believe this will further align our legal frameworks."

The ambassador also highlighted the resumption of the intergovernmental commission between Baku and Bishkek after a long hiatus.

"The fourth meeting of the intergovernmental commission took place in Baku in 2022. In 2023, the fifth meeting was held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. It is planned that the sixth meeting will be held in Baku to solidify our roadmap following the state visit," added the diplomat.