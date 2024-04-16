We need to encourage Armenia to collaborate in establishing peace - Azerbaijani people's artist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next episode of the Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov analytical video project, Trend reports.

The program hosted the People's Writer of Azerbaijan Natig Rasulzade as a guest.

Regarding the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Rasulzade underlined that although Azerbaijan is actively pursuing peace, this should not be done on a unilateral basis.

"We need to encourage Armenia to collaborate in establishing peace. You can't constantly be at war, it's essential to establish mutual understanding," he said.

He emphasized that writers, painters, artists, and other creative individuals also contribute significantly to this process.