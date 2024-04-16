We are doing everything in planned manner to obtain maximum efficiency from every inch of land - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. As a result of the application of state-of-the-art technologies, grain, fruit growing, horticulture and viticulture will be bolstered in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur lands, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district.

“Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are among the most beautiful places in Azerbaijan, and the presence of lands suitable for agriculture, water resources, rivers, springs and meadows creates ample opportunities for both animal husbandry and plant breeding. We are doing everything in a planned manner in order to obtain maximum productivity, maximum efficiency from every inch of land, and we will continue to do that,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.