Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliev has met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Iryna Borovets, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Delighted to discuss bilateral agenda with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Iryna Borovets today. Exchanged on preparations to COP29 later this year in Baky and Azerbaijan-Ukraine multilateral cooperation. Also briefed on Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid to and initiatives in Ukraine", the ambassador says.

Azerbaijan will host the COP29 this November. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11, 2023. In less than two weeks, Baku is poised to become the epicenter of global climate discussions, welcoming an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 foreign delegates.