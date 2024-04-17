Azerbaijan to open its diplomatic office in Lisbon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A diplomatic office of the Azerbaijani Embassy is planned to be shortly opened in Lisbon, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Holy See and Portugal Ilgar Mukhtarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the ceremony of presenting credentials to the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The ambassador also noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Portugal.

Marcela Rebelo de Souza asked to convey his greetings to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and said that he will be glad to meet with the head of the Azerbaijani state soon.

The credentials ceremony took place at the historic Belém Palace (an ancient royal palace built in the 16th century and serving as the official residence of the President of Portugal).

