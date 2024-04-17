Session of Pardon Issues Commission under President of Azerbaijan underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A regular meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held today, Trend reports.

More than 100 appeals received by the commission were considered at the meeting.

This year, the commission will consider more than 700 appeals. Appeals of women, foreigners, servicemen, road accident participants, life imprisonment, etc. will be considered.

The previous meeting also considered more than 100 appeals.

As of today, 69 pardon decrees and 12 amnesty acts have been signed.

The last decree on pardoning a number of convicts was signed on May 8, 2023, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

According to the decree, 801 convicts were pardoned, 463 of them were released from imprisonment, 220 were freed from half of the unserved part of the imprisonment sentence, and 118 were released from other non-custodial punishments (restriction of freedom, correctional works, fines, and parole).

