France seeks colonial policy through legislative changes - New Caledonian chairwoman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. France seeks to fulfill its colonial policy by amending the constitution, chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia, Naisseline Omayra said during a conference in Milli Majlis (the Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She highlighted that France is trying to prevent a third referendum among the New Caledonian people.

"France is attempting to impose its colonial strategy through legal means, intending to extend voting rights to 30,000 citizens from overseas to influence the outcomes," she added.

To note, a delegation headed by the chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia, Naisseline Omayra, as well as Azerbaijani MPs, is taking part in the conference.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel