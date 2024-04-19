Azerbaijan's parliament greenlights Caspian Sea-embraced man-made land mold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The draft law "On creation of artificial land plots in the part of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan" was tabled for debate at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The draft law specifies how artificial land parcels can be created in Azerbaijan's share of the Caspian Sea.



As the draft reads, an artificial land plot may be developed in the Azerbaijani portion of the Caspian Sea on a plot allotted from the water fund's holdings, either separately or adjacent to the coastal strip, island, or other artificial land plot.



According to the proposed law, an artificial land plot is one that is formed in the Azerbaijani portion of the Caspian Sea by delivering and filling in earth or dirt, among other techniques.



Following discussion, the text was put to a vote and approved in its first reading.

