Azerbaijan, Palestine discuss co-op prospects and Gaza situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone talk with the Prime Minister of Palestine and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine Mohammed Mustafa on April 19, 2024, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

During the phone talk, the sides discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, as well as the situation in Gaza.

"Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Muhammed Mustafa on his appointment to the post of prime minister. Muhammed Mustafa, in turn, warmly congratulated Azerbaijan on chairing the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Satisfaction was expressed regarding the presence of a bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries encompassing political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas, along with mutual support within regional and international organizations.



It was underlined that Azerbaijan consistently backs the "two-state solution" for the Palestinian issue in line with international law norms, including pertinent UN Security Council resolutions, and has taken concrete steps in this direction at the national level, including during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, aimed at addressing the conflict's aftermath.



The support rendered by Azerbaijan, including a $2 million donation, to Palestine through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as the provision of training programs for Palestinian students and diplomats, was acknowledged with satisfaction.



The phone conversation also involved discussions on other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest between the parties," the ministry said.

