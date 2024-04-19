International Court wraps up public hearings on Azerbaijan's objections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The public hearings at the International Court of Justice based on preliminary objections made by Azerbaijan have concluded, Trend reports via the court's statement.

The statement stated that at the public hearing, which began on April 15, the Azerbaijani delegation was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and the Armenian delegation was represented by Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia's representative on international legal problems.



According to the statement, the court has begun an internal meeting, and the decision will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be disclosed later.

To note, the preliminary objections were raised by Azerbaijan in the case concerning the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The International Court of Justice, founded in 1945, is the sole international court that hears general disputes between nations and delivers advisory opinions on international legal problems. It is one of the six organs of the United Nations, situated in The Hague, Netherlands.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel