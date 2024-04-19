Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Algerian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Algeria Abdelouahab Osmane on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic mission in the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to Ambassador Abdelouahab Osmane for the efforts made during his diplomatic mission in our country towards the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria and wished him success in his future activities.

The parties highlighted the growing partnership between Azerbaijan and Algeria, underscoring the satisfaction derived from their friendly relations and high-level engagements. They emphasized the importance of bilateral interaction across political, economic, humanitarian, energy, and inter-parliamentary domains. Both nations reaffirmed their successful collaboration within international platforms such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and others.

The Azerbaijani side expressed deep appreciation for Algeria's consistent support of Azerbaijan's position, rooted in international law, regarding the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. The Minister briefed the Ambassador on the current regional situation and the ongoing process of normalizing relations with Armenia.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed various other matters of mutual interest.

